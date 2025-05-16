Kouka Injury: Available against Strasbourg

Kouka (hamstring) is back available for the final clash of the season against Strasbourg on Saturday, coach Didier Digard said in the press conference, according to Foot Normand.

Kouka was forced off in the game against Auxerre due to a hamstring injury that also ruled him out for the last contest against Marseille. He is now back available against Strasbourg and will be in contention with Andre Ayew to start and lead the line on Saturday.