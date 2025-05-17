Fantasy Soccer
Kouka News: Finds bench spot Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Kouka (hamstring) is on the bench for Saturday's final clash of the season against Strasbourg.

Kouka is back in the squad Saturday against Strasbourg for the season finale after missing time with a hamstring issue. The forward was forced off against Auxerre and also sat out the following match versus Marseille. He has now recovered and will be available off the bench if called upon.

