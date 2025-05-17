Kouka News: Finds bench spot Saturday
Kouka (hamstring) is on the bench for Saturday's final clash of the season against Strasbourg.
Kouka is back in the squad Saturday against Strasbourg for the season finale after missing time with a hamstring issue. The forward was forced off against Auxerre and also sat out the following match versus Marseille. He has now recovered and will be available off the bench if called upon.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now