Kristian Fletcher News: Features in US Open Cup
Fletcher (ankle) featured in Wednesday's penalty shootout victory against Charlotte in the US Open Cup, confirming he has fully recovered from his injury.
Fletcher made his first appearance of the season in Wednesday's US Open Cup clash against the Crown, confirming he has fully recovered from his ankle injury. That said, the forward is expected to return to his bench role moving forward, just like the last three seasons with D.C. United during which he started only one game per season.
