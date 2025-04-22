Kristian Fletcher News: Recalled from loan

Fletcher has been recalled to D.C. United from his loan with Nottingham Forest, according to his parent club.

Fletcher is returning to his parent club after a bit of time across the pond serving with Nottingham, as he has been recalled to D.C. United. He saw one start in 13 appearances while with United last season, so he will hope to see more time after gaining more experience. That said, he will probably see time, although a bench spot will be expected to begin.