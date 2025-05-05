Kristijan Kahlina News: Concedes four Saturday
Kahlina registered seven saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-2 defeat versus Columbus Crew.
Kahlina conceded four goals Saturday, double his previous season worst. He also tied a season high with seven saves as Columbus peppered him with shots throughout the match. He faces another difficult matchup Saturday at Nashville, a side which has scored 20 goals through 11 matches this season.
