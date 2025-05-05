Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kristijan Kahlina headshot

Kristijan Kahlina News: Concedes four Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Kahlina registered seven saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-2 defeat versus Columbus Crew.

Kahlina conceded four goals Saturday, double his previous season worst. He also tied a season high with seven saves as Columbus peppered him with shots throughout the match. He faces another difficult matchup Saturday at Nashville, a side which has scored 20 goals through 11 matches this season.

Kristijan Kahlina
Charlotte FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now