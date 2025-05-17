Kristijan Kahlina News: In starting XI Saturday

Kahlina (not injury related) is in the initial lineup to face Chicago Fire on Saturday.

Kahlina has been selected for his 14th game of the season despite the problem that put his participation in doubt during the week. Therefore, David Bingham is among the substitutes in the weekend's matchup. The team is in poor form with 10 goals conceded throughout four straight defeats, but the keeper has made multiple saves in all of those clashes.