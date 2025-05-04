Kristjan Asllani News: Converts penalty in win

Asllani scored once on two shots (one on target), attempted seven crosses (one accurate) and three tackles (zero successful) in Saturday's 1-0 win against Verona.

Asllani was a key contributor in Saturday's league clash versus Verona, scoring the game's only goal, and his first of the season. The 23-year-old midfielder delivered a plethora of crosses, including four from corner kicks, one of which led to a scoring opportunity. He now has three goal contributions across all competitions, matching his total from last season with three games remaining.