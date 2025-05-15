Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kristoffer Ajer headshot

Kristoffer Ajer Injury: Option for Sunday's contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Ajer (undisclosed) is an option for Sunday's match against Fulham, according to manager Thomas Frank. "He is much better. He trained today and will train Friday and Saturday. He will be available for Sunday."

Ajer was thought to have only suffered a minor injury, and that has come to fruition, as the defender is set to only miss the one match and return Sunday. This is good news for the club, as he has appeared in 22 games this season. However, he has appeared off the bench in his past three and will likely be a bench option Sunday.

Kristoffer Ajer
Brentford
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now