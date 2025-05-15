Kristoffer Ajer Injury: Option for Sunday's contest

Ajer (undisclosed) is an option for Sunday's match against Fulham, according to manager Thomas Frank. "He is much better. He trained today and will train Friday and Saturday. He will be available for Sunday."

Ajer was thought to have only suffered a minor injury, and that has come to fruition, as the defender is set to only miss the one match and return Sunday. This is good news for the club, as he has appeared in 22 games this season. However, he has appeared off the bench in his past three and will likely be a bench option Sunday.