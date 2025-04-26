Fantasy Soccer
Kyle Duncan headshot

Kyle Duncan News: Starting versus Montreal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2025 at 1:09pm

Duncan (knee) is in the starting XI for Saturday's match against Montreal.

Duncan will be able to play as expected, with Saturday's game marking his first MLS appearance since Aug. 31. The full-back should have a good chance to produce against weak opposition, although it's unclear if he's ready for a full 90-minute outing. He scored and assisted once last season while averaging 1.3 crosses and 1.4 tackles per match in that span.

Kyle Duncan
New York Red Bulls
