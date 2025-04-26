Kyle Duncan News: Starting versus Montreal

Duncan (knee) is in the starting XI for Saturday's match against Montreal.

Duncan will be able to play as expected, with Saturday's game marking his first MLS appearance since Aug. 31. The full-back should have a good chance to produce against weak opposition, although it's unclear if he's ready for a full 90-minute outing. He scored and assisted once last season while averaging 1.3 crosses and 1.4 tackles per match in that span.