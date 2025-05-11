Kyle Hiebert News: Nets one in defeat

Hiebert scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus San Diego FC.

Hiebert netted his first goal since 2023, as he knocked in a shot from very close range late in second half extra time. This also marked the eighth time in 12 appearances on the season that he racked up at least 30 completed passes. Additionally, this was his fourth consecutive outing with at least four clearances.