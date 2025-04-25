Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Kyle Walker headshot

Kyle Walker Injury: Poised to return against Venezia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Walker (elbow) has re-joined his teammates in training ahead of Sunday's match versus Venezia, Tuttomercatoweb reported.

Walker has recuperated from an elbow fracture that sidelined him for two bouts and could play in a couple of roles in the team's new scheme, replacing either Fikayo Tomori in the back or Alex Jimenez on the right flank if the coach elected to rush him back into the starting lineup. He has posted three chances created, four crosses (zero accurate), seven tackles (two won) and six interceptions in his last five displays, with no clean sheets or goal contributions.

Kyle Walker
AC Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now