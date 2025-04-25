Kyle Walker Injury: Poised to return against Venezia

Walker (elbow) has re-joined his teammates in training ahead of Sunday's match versus Venezia, Tuttomercatoweb reported.

Walker has recuperated from an elbow fracture that sidelined him for two bouts and could play in a couple of roles in the team's new scheme, replacing either Fikayo Tomori in the back or Alex Jimenez on the right flank if the coach elected to rush him back into the starting lineup. He has posted three chances created, four crosses (zero accurate), seven tackles (two won) and six interceptions in his last five displays, with no clean sheets or goal contributions.