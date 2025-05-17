Fantasy Soccer
Kyle Walker headshot

Kyle Walker Injury: Will skip Roma contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Walker won't be involved in Sunday's clash with Roma because he's under the weather, Tuttomercatoweb informed.

Walker came down with the flu and didn't train Saturday. He has been deployed as a sub in the last three matches after recovering from an elbow fracture, with Alex Jimenez getting the bulk of the minutes on the right wing. Yunus Musah and Filippo Terracciano will be the fallback options.

Kyle Walker
AC Milan
