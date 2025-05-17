Kyle Walker Injury: Will skip Roma contest
Walker won't be involved in Sunday's clash with Roma because he's under the weather, Tuttomercatoweb informed.
Walker came down with the flu and didn't train Saturday. He has been deployed as a sub in the last three matches after recovering from an elbow fracture, with Alex Jimenez getting the bulk of the minutes on the right wing. Yunus Musah and Filippo Terracciano will be the fallback options.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now