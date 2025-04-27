Fantasy Soccer
Kyle Walker News: Creates two chances against Venezia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Walker (elbow) had one clearance, one tackle (zero won) and two key passes and drew one foul in 19 minutes in Sunday's 2-0 win over Venezia.

Walker returned from a two-game absence and relieved Alex Jimenez in the second half, pushing down the flank a couple of times. He'll likely resume being a regular starter once fully healthy, either in this role or as a center-back replacing Fikayo Tomori or Matteo Gabbia. He has posted five chances created, four crosses, six tackles (two won) and six interceptions in his last five appearances.

