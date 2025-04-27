Kyle Walker News: Creates two chances against Venezia
Walker (elbow) had one clearance, one tackle (zero won) and two key passes and drew one foul in 19 minutes in Sunday's 2-0 win over Venezia.
Walker returned from a two-game absence and relieved Alex Jimenez in the second half, pushing down the flank a couple of times. He'll likely resume being a regular starter once fully healthy, either in this role or as a center-back replacing Fikayo Tomori or Matteo Gabbia. He has posted five chances created, four crosses, six tackles (two won) and six interceptions in his last five appearances.
