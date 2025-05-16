Kyle Walker-Peters Injury: In doubt Sunday

Walker-Peters (illness) is a doubt for Sunday's trip to Everton, per manager Simon Rusk. "Kyle had the illness last week and he hasn't trained much this week, so there'll be a decision to be made,"

Walker-Peters missed out against Manchester City due to an illness, but is now in with a chance to play Sunday. If the defender is fit he'd likely be straight back in the starting XI as Southampton look to end the season on a positive note despite relegation having been long-since confirmed.