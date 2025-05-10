Kyle Walker-Peters Injury: Out with illness
Walker-Peters is out for Saturday's match against Manchester City due to an illness, according to manager Simon Rusk. "Unfortunately, Kyle has come down with an illness. It's a great opportunity for James."
Walker-Peters is a late absentee from Saturday's match, as the defender has suffered an illness that leaves him on the sidelines. This is forcing a change with the defender, typically a starter, having James Bree take his spot. He shouldn't miss much time due to his illness and will look to return next contest.
