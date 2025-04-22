Kylian Mbappe Injury: Aiming return against Barcelona

Mbappe (ankle) will be training with the team this week and is aiming to return against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday, coach Carlo Ancelotti said in the press conference.

