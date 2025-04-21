Fantasy Soccer
Kylian Mbappe headshot

Kylian Mbappe Injury: Back from suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Mbappe is no longer suspended and is an option moving forward for the club.

Mbappe has cleared his ban due to the straight card he received against Alaves, with the star forward set to return in their next contest. That said, he remains a doubt due to a sprained ankle, and will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine his availability for Wednesday's clash against Getafe. If he can't make it to the game, Endrick is expected to see increased playing time in the frontline.

Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid
