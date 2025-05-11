Kylian Mbappe News: Bags El Clasico hat trick

Mbappe scored three goals to go with five shots (four on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-3 defeat to Barcelona.

Mbappe would see a great match of his own Sunday, seeing his first El Clasico goal ever and only his second La Liga hat trick despite the loss. He would start in the fifth minute by scoring from the penalty spot, then adding another in the 14th minute before a consolation goal in the 70th minute. He now has five goals over his past two outings. This brings the French forward to 30 goal contributions in his first campaign with Real Madrid.