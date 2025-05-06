Kylian Mbappe News: Scores brace
Mbappe scored two goals to go with four shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-2 victory over Celta Vigo.
Mbappe returned to La Liga action Sunday, recording two goals to extend his total to 24 on the season. He is just one goal away from the golden boot lead, having made a huge impact to Madrid's attack during his first campaign in Spain.
