Lamine Yamal Injury: Limps off

Yamal scored and came off with an apparent injury during the second half of Wednesday's clash with Dortmund.

Yamal scored in the 77th minute and less than 10 minutes later asked to come off. It's the only concern in what was a dominant showing from Barcelona. Ansu Fati came on to replace Yamal, and could be in for a slightly larger role in the coming weeks if the injury is serious. Yamal would be a nearly irreplaceable part of the starting XI if the injury is anything more than a minor knock. The first chance for Yamal to return is a Saturday trip to Leganes.