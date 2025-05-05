Lamine Yamal News: Active coming off bench

Yamal generated five shots (one on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Valladolid.

Yamal didn't start since manager Hansi Flick gave the starters a rest, but he still played after Dani Rodriguez left the game with an undisclosed injury. Yamal did what he does best, as he was a constant threat on the flank with his shooting and crossing ability, even if he didn't find the back of the net. Yamal should be one of Barcelona's key players for the UCL matchup against Inter Milan on Tuesday.