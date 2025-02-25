Fantasy Soccer
Lamine Yamal News: Active in Copa del Rey

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Yamal started and provided an assist during Tuesday's Copa del Rey clash with Atletico Madrid.

Yamal was a doubt coming into Tuesday's clash with a foot injury, but in the end he started and didn't seem to have any issues. It's a fantastic sign for the mega-talented winger, who remains one of the most productive creators in La Liga. He should have a huge role in all competitions moving forward, with major upside in a red-hot attack.

