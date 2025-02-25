Lamine Yamal News: Active in Copa del Rey

Yamal started and provided an assist during Tuesday's Copa del Rey clash with Atletico Madrid.

Yamal was a doubt coming into Tuesday's clash with a foot injury, but in the end he started and didn't seem to have any issues. It's a fantastic sign for the mega-talented winger, who remains one of the most productive creators in La Liga. He should have a huge role in all competitions moving forward, with major upside in a red-hot attack.