Lamine Yamal News: Away game bites again

Yamal registered nine shots (five on goal), 11 crosses (three accurate) and one chance created in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to Inter Milan.

Since the dawn of 2025 and for the Champions League, Barcelona's team has played four games, none of which saw Yamal log either a goal or an assist, both he has had no problem getting for other matchups. At least for his latest appearance, delivery was not a problem. Even though Yamal updated his season high in accurate crosses, none of them panned out. In most cases, he would have scored Tuesday had Yann Sommer, Inter Milan's goalkeeper and Man of the Match, not made multiple super saves on the 17-year-old's shots alone. For this season's UCL, Yamal recorded five goals and three assists.