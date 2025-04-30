Lamine Yamal News: Fancy footwork leads to goal

Yamal scored one goal to go with six shots (two on goal), 10 crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 3-3 draw against Inter Milan.

Yamal was exceptional Wednesday, continuing his impressive UCL campaign by bagging another goal. He would score the club's first goal of the match, dancing through the box before striking the ball into the back of the net in the 24th minute. He would come close to another just minutes later, proving how lethal he can be. The 17-year-old now has five goals and three assists in 12 UCL appearances this season.