Lamine Yamal News: Finds scoresheet

Yamal scored one goal to go with seven shots (five on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 4-3 win against Real Madrid.

Yamal was back on the scoresheet Sunday after failing to score in their last two games, finding the back of the net in the 32nd minute of the win. This marks his seventh goal of the season, now having two more than last campaign. The attacker has now registered 19 goal contributions in 32 appearances (28 starts) this season.