Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Lamine Yamal headshot

Lamine Yamal News: Five chances created Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Yamal recorded five shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 4-0 win versus Real Sociedad.

Yamal couldn't register a goal contribution against Real Sociedad on Sunday but remained heavily involved in the attack. He created five chances for the first time this season, bringing his total to 45 in 23 league appearances, just under two per match. He will aim to be productive again against Benfica on Wednesday in the Champions League and Osasuna on Saturday in La Liga.

Lamine Yamal
Barcelona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now