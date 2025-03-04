Lamine Yamal News: Five chances created Sunday

Yamal recorded five shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 4-0 win versus Real Sociedad.

Yamal couldn't register a goal contribution against Real Sociedad on Sunday but remained heavily involved in the attack. He created five chances for the first time this season, bringing his total to 45 in 23 league appearances, just under two per match. He will aim to be productive again against Benfica on Wednesday in the Champions League and Osasuna on Saturday in La Liga.