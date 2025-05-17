Lamine Yamal News: Goal and assist to seal title

Lamine Yamal scored one goal and assisted once from five shots and two chances created in Thursday's 2-0 win versus Espanyol.

Yamal scored the opening goal of the game in the 53rd minute and then assisted Fermin in the 96th minute to seal the La Liga title. This was his eighth goal and his 13th assist in the league, making him one of only five players in La Liga to have more than 20 goal involvements in the season. This was his sixth game in a row in all competitions where he has attempted at least five shots, showing his growing importance at 17 in Barcelona's team.