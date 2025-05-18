Fantasy Soccer
Lamine Yamal headshot

Lamine Yamal News: Scores Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Yamal scored one goal to go with nine shots (four on goal), seven crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 3-2 defeat against Villarreal.

Yamal once again found the back of the net Sunday, seeing a third straight game with a goal after finding the net in the 38th minute. This marks his fifth goal contribution in his past six outings. He now has nine goals and 13 assists in 34 league appearances this campaign.

Lamine Yamal
Barcelona
