Lassana Coulibaly News: Shows well versus Atalanta

Coulibaly registered two shots (one on goal), three tackles (two won), two clearances and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Atalanta.

Coulibaly had more freedom to attack than usual due to a different composition of the midfield, tallying multiple shots for the first time than usual, and made his presence felt in the back as he routinely does. He has had at least a tackle in 10 of the last 11 matches. He has notched nine (five won) in the last five games, adding three key passes, one interception and four clearances.