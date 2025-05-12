Lassine Sinayoko News: Assists in Saturday's draw

Sinayoko assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Nantes. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 71st minute.

Sinayoko kept his hot streak going Saturday as he assisted Gatean Perrin's strike in the 45th minute which opened the scoring. He now has six goal contributions in his last five appearances after not recording any in the 13 previous matches. He created three chances for the third time this season and also took three shots and recorded one accurate cross. He was subbed off in the 88th minute for Theo Bair.