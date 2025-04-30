Lassine Sinayoko News: Creative masterclass

Sinayoko assisted thrice to go with two shots (one on goal) and four chances created in Sunday's 4-0 win versus Lens.

Sinayoko was the driving force behind Auxerre's convincing 4-0 victory over Lens. In 74 minutes played, the 25 year old tallied three assists, created four chances, and made three passes into the final third. Sinayoko now has ten goal contributions in 22 Ligue 1 starts this season, and will look to build on this momentum against the porous defense of Le Havre this Sunday.