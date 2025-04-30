Fantasy Soccer
Lassine Sinayoko headshot

Lassine Sinayoko News: Creative masterclass

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Sinayoko assisted thrice to go with two shots (one on goal) and four chances created in Sunday's 4-0 win versus Lens.

Sinayoko was the driving force behind Auxerre's convincing 4-0 victory over Lens. In 74 minutes played, the 25 year old tallied three assists, created four chances, and made three passes into the final third. Sinayoko now has ten goal contributions in 22 Ligue 1 starts this season, and will look to build on this momentum against the porous defense of Le Havre this Sunday.

Lassine Sinayoko
AJ Auxerre

