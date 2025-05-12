Laszlo Benes News: Ineffective in attack

Benes had two shots (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-0 loss versus FC Heidenheim.

Benes was unable to get going on Saturday as the home side fell to Heidenheim 3-0. In 71 minutes played, the attacking midfielder created zero chances, put zero shots on target, made just three passes into the final third, and was inaccurate with his only cross. It was just Benes' third start of the Bundesliga campaign, and it remains unclear whether he will get the starting nod this Saturday against Augsburg.