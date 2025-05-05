Laszlo Benes News: Scores equalizer Saturday
Benes scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Werder Bremen.
Benes scored his first goal since the opening match of the season Saturday and it came at a great time. Immediately after subbing onto the pitch he slotted a strike into the top right corner in the 84th minute off a Tom Rothe assist, tying the match at 2-2 and stealing a point from Werder Bremen. It was the only shot he took in his seven minutes off the bench.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now