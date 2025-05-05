Fantasy Soccer
Laszlo Benes headshot

Laszlo Benes News: Scores equalizer Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Benes scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Werder Bremen.

Benes scored his first goal since the opening match of the season Saturday and it came at a great time. Immediately after subbing onto the pitch he slotted a strike into the top right corner in the 84th minute off a Tom Rothe assist, tying the match at 2-2 and stealing a point from Werder Bremen. It was the only shot he took in his seven minutes off the bench.

Laszlo Benes
Union Berlin
