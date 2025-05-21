Laurent Abergel News: Excellent with Lorient

Abergel featured in 32 Ligue 2 matches, scoring one goal and providing seven assists in the 2024-25 season.

Abergel's work rate and vision in midfield were crucial to help Lorient win the title in Ligue 2. His ability to break up play and initiate attacks made him an indispensable part of the squad. Lorient's captain showed leadership on and off the pitch which was instrumental in guiding the team through a successful season and securing a spot for the next Ligue 1 campaign.