Lautaro Martinez Injury: Available against Barcelona

Martinez (thigh) was tested among the starters Monday, Mediaset informed.

Martinez went through the training session without any setbacks and is poised to return from a minor thigh ailment, while the call about his presence in the initial lineup will go down to the wire. He'd eventually partner with Marcus Thuram. He has notched three goals, 14 shots (six on target), five chances created and three crosses (zero accurate) in his last five appearances.