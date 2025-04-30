Lautaro Martinez Injury: Limps off
Martinez didn't come back out for the second half of Wednesday's trip to Barcelona.
Martinez made it to half time but came off at the half during Wednesday's clash. The striker was limping at the end of the first half, and evidently the break wasn't enough time to overcome the issue. Martinez's next chance is a Saturday clash with Verona back in Serie A. Mehdi Taremi came on to replace Martinez.
