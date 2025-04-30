Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Lautaro Martinez headshot

Lautaro Martinez Injury: Limps off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Martinez didn't come back out for the second half of Wednesday's trip to Barcelona.

Martinez made it to half time but came off at the half during Wednesday's clash. The striker was limping at the end of the first half, and evidently the break wasn't enough time to overcome the issue. Martinez's next chance is a Saturday clash with Verona back in Serie A. Mehdi Taremi came on to replace Martinez.

Lautaro Martinez
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now