Lautaro Martinez Injury: Out versus Torino

Martinez will work on the side for a few days to get past his previous thigh injury, Mediaset reported.

Martinez played through the problem versus Barcelona to help his team, worsening it a little, and will be managed in Serie A to get to the Champions League fully healthy. He'll be unavailable against Torino on Sunday and will be a late call for the Torino bout next week. Marcus Thuram, Marko Arnautovic, Mehdi Taremi and Joaquin Correa will form the attack while he's sidelined.