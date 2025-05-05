Fantasy Soccer
Lautaro Martinez headshot

Lautaro Martinez Injury: Trains with group Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Martinez (thigh) took part in training Monday but his status for Tuesday's match against FC Barcelona remains uncertain, Sky Sport Italy reports.

Martinez didn't play in the 1-0 win over Hellas Verona this past weekend, and while the goal was always to have him ready for the second leg of the UCL semis against Barcelona, it remains to be seen if that'll end up being the case.

Lautaro Martinez
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
