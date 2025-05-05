Lautaro Martinez Injury: Trains with group Monday
Martinez (thigh) took part in training Monday but his status for Tuesday's match against FC Barcelona remains uncertain, Sky Sport Italy reports.
Martinez didn't play in the 1-0 win over Hellas Verona this past weekend, and while the goal was always to have him ready for the second leg of the UCL semis against Barcelona, it remains to be seen if that'll end up being the case.
