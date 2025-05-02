Fantasy Soccer
Lautaro Martinez headshot

Lautaro Martinez Injury: Will be assessed day-by-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 2, 2025 at 8:51am

Martinez has been diagnosed with a right thigh strain and will be assessed on a daily basis.

Martinez limped off in the draw against Barcelona, but this outcome reveals the injury isn't as serious as originally expected. Still, he's not expected to feature against Hellas Verona on Saturday, and it remains to be seen if he'll be ready to face Barcelona on Tuesday in the return leg of the UCL semifinals.

Lautaro Martinez
Inter Milan
