Lautaro Martinez Injury: Will be assessed day-by-day
Martinez has been diagnosed with a right thigh strain and will be assessed on a daily basis.
Martinez limped off in the draw against Barcelona, but this outcome reveals the injury isn't as serious as originally expected. Still, he's not expected to feature against Hellas Verona on Saturday, and it remains to be seen if he'll be ready to face Barcelona on Tuesday in the return leg of the UCL semifinals.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now