Lautaro Martinez News: Freebie goal during semifinal

Martinez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Tuesday's 4-3 win over Barcelona.

Inter Milan's first chance for a goal saw Martinez and Denzel Dumfries, with the ball, two-on-one against Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny. Dumfries selflessly passed to an open Martinez, who got his first and only goal of the Champions League's semifinals. They were relatively rough for the striker, who entered them with seven goals across his last five UCL appearances, each with at least one instance of him scoring.