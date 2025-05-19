Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Lautaro Valenti headshot

Lautaro Valenti News: Available for Atalanta match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Valenti completed a one-game disqualification in Sunday's 0-0 draw with Napoli.

Valenti could substitute Giovanni Leoni, who limped off in this one, or would alternatively vie with Botond Balogh and Alessandro Circati, who both showed well in relief. He has registered three tackles (two won), four interceptions and four blocks in his last five appearances. He has recorded three or more clearances in his last 11 showings, totaling 53.

Lautaro Valenti
Parma
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now