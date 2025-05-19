Lautaro Valenti News: Available for Atalanta match

Valenti completed a one-game disqualification in Sunday's 0-0 draw with Napoli.

Valenti could substitute Giovanni Leoni, who limped off in this one, or would alternatively vie with Botond Balogh and Alessandro Circati, who both showed well in relief. He has registered three tackles (two won), four interceptions and four blocks in his last five appearances. He has recorded three or more clearances in his last 11 showings, totaling 53.