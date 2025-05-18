Lawrence Ennali Injury: Involved in training
Ennali (knee) has begun to be more involved in training for Houston as he inches closer to a return to the trip, per Bayou City Soccer.
Ennali is not too far along from making a return to the pitch after undergoing ACL surgery back in September. With his type of injury, the team will not rush his return, though is making great progress for a possible return in the next month or two.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now