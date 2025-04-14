Leandro Cabrera News: Assists on Saturday

Cabrera assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 win against Celta Vigo.

Cabrera picked out Roberto Fernández with a long pass in the 63rd minute, which was expertly finished after a sharp burst of movement. Cabrera's made eight clearances and an interception. He has registered goal contributions in consecutive games and recorded over six clearances in four of his last five appearances.