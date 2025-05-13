Leandro Cabrera News: Scores in loss

Cabrera scored a goal off his lone shot, made one tackle, three clearances and one interception and was shown a yellow card during Sunday's 3-2 loss against Leganes.

Cabrera didn't put up his everyday gaudy defensive stats but made up for that in the 79th minute with a goal that gave his side a lifeline after they had a three-goal deficit. With four goals and two assists over 31 league starts, the center-back took his usually high fantasy impact to another level this season.