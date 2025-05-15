Leandro Cabrera News: Sent off in loss

Cabrera was sent off during Thursday's 2-0 loss to Barcelona.

Cabrera will be suspended for a Sunday trip to Osasuna and could be done for the season with just two games remaining. The defender was shown the straight red card late on in the second half. Fernando Calero could take on a larger role if Cabrera is suspended for the remainder of the season. Cabrera scored four goals and added two assists from central midfield. He made 23 appearances (31 starts) as well turning in one of the best all-around campaigns of his career.