Leandro Paredes News: Strikes versus Milan

Paredes scored one goal to go with two shots (one on target), four crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 3-1 victory over Milan.

Paredes resurfaced after four matches thanks to Lorenzo Pellegrini and Artem Dovbyk's thigh injuries, as the coach went with a more cautious scheme, and hit the net with a gorgeous free kick in the bottom corner. It's his third goal of the year, with two coming in his last five outings, where he has added five shots (two on target), 16 crosses (four accurate), 11 corners and nine tackles (six won).