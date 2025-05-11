Leandro Trossard Injury: Suffers hamstring injury Sunday

Trossard delivered one assist in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Liverpool before being forced off in the 78th minute due to an apparent hamstring injury, according to Simon Collings for Standard Sport.

Trossard had a good outing on Sunday against the Reds, providing one assist and creating two chances. Unfortunately, he ended his shift in a sadder way as he was forced off grabbing his hamstring. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the injury and whether he will miss time. He has been a regular starter recently so a change will have to be made in the starting XI to cover his absence, with Raheem Sterling likely seeing increased playing time in the frontline.