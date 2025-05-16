Leandro Trossard Injury: Training partially

Trossard (hamstring) has trained partially ahead of Sunday's clash with Newcastle, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "They've done parts of the session, not a complete session, so we're going to have to wait and see tomorrow if they can deal with things that they haven't done because they weren't ready to that at the end of the week."

Trossard suffered the hamstring injury during a two-all draw with Liverpool and is now in doubt for a clash with Newcastle. The forward would be a loss in that match, though a potential return of Kai Havertz (hamstring) could help replace Trossard's minutes in the attack.