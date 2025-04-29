Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Leandro Trossard headshot

Leandro Trossard News: Misses key chance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Trossard had three shots (two on target) but missed a key shot in Arsenal's 1-0 loss to PSG Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions League semifinal.

Trossard got the start at forward for Arsenal and did some damage with his shooting but ultimately didn't convert his best chance in the loss. Trossard probably plays limited minutes Saturday against Bournemouth but it's a tough matchup as the side has only allowed 41 goals in league play.

Leandro Trossard
Arsenal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now