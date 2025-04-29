Leandro Trossard News: Misses key chance

Trossard had three shots (two on target) but missed a key shot in Arsenal's 1-0 loss to PSG Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions League semifinal.

Trossard got the start at forward for Arsenal and did some damage with his shooting but ultimately didn't convert his best chance in the loss. Trossard probably plays limited minutes Saturday against Bournemouth but it's a tough matchup as the side has only allowed 41 goals in league play.