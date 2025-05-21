Fantasy Soccer
Lee Jae-Sung News: Brilliant offensively

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Lee scored a career-best seven times and added a career-high six assists in 33 appearances (31 starts) in the Bundesliga.

Lee was a major contributor in the starting XI yet again. The forward was brilliant throughout, setting career-highs in essentially every category. Lee should remain one of the most important pieces of the starting XI next season as he continues to make the attacking midfield role his own.

