Lee Jae-Sung News: Brilliant offensively
Lee scored a career-best seven times and added a career-high six assists in 33 appearances (31 starts) in the Bundesliga.
Lee was a major contributor in the starting XI yet again. The forward was brilliant throughout, setting career-highs in essentially every category. Lee should remain one of the most important pieces of the starting XI next season as he continues to make the attacking midfield role his own.
